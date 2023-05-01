Diretório de Empresas
Eva.guru
Principais Insights
    Eva is an AI-powered optimization platform for Amazon sellers that helps maximize profits and grow substantially. It offers services such as pricing management, Amazon advertising, store management, inventory management, FBA reimbursement, and 3PL logistics. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and it was created by Amazon sellers Hai Mag and Barry Guze. Eva's technology is blended with Silicon Valley expertise and Artificial Intelligence to help sellers succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace.

    https://eva.guru
    Site
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
