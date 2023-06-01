Diretório de Empresas
Driveroo
    • Sobre

    Driveroo is a mobile fleet management solution that helps drivers and operators save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and fleet work processes. It streamlines fleet operations, improves fleet availability, and cuts operating costs for companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets. Driveroo's visual workflows are a next-generation breakthrough from paper and digital forms, and it is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for an easy, affordable, and fast fleet management solution.

    http://Driveroo.com
    Site
    2016
    Ano de Fundação
    58
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

