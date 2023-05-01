Diretório de Empresas
Driven by Stem
    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    2016
    450
    $10M-$50M
    Outros Recursos