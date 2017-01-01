Diretório de Empresas
DL1961
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre DL1961 que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    DL1961: Redefining denim with purpose from the heart of New York. We pioneer sustainable manufacturing practices that dramatically reduce water usage, carbon emissions, and textile waste without compromising on style or quality. Our innovative approach combines premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create jeans that not only look exceptional and fit perfectly, but also minimize environmental impact. Join us as we craft the future of responsible fashion—where conscious consumption meets timeless design.

    dl1961.com
    Site
    2008
    Ano de Fundação
    47
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para DL1961

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos