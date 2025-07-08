Digiteq Automotive Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Digiteq Automotive varia de $37,539 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais baixa a $78,979 para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Digiteq Automotive. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Engenheiro Elétrico
$45K
Gerente de Programa
$79K
Gerente de Projeto
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Engenheiro de Software
$37.5K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Digiteq Automotive é Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $78,979. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Digiteq Automotive é $45,312.

