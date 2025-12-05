Diretório de Empresas
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Gerente de Programa Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Gerente de Programa na Department of Homeland Security totaliza $179K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Department of Homeland Security. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Total por ano
$179K
Nível
hidden
Salário base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$4K
Anos na empresa
11+ Anos
Anos de exp
11+ Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Department of Homeland Security?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Programa na Department of Homeland Security in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $226,900. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Department of Homeland Security para a função de Gerente de Programa in United States é $178,000.

Outros Recursos

