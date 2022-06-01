Diretório de Empresas
Demant
    Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers solutions and services to help people with hearing loss connect and communicate with the world around them. For more than a century, the Demant Group has played a vital part in developing innovative technologies and know-how to help improve people’s hearing and health. In every aspect, from hearing devices, hearing implants and diagnostic equipment to hearing care all over the world, Demant is active and engaged. A growing business in intelligent audio solutions for gaming and office communication is also a significant part of the Group. The Demant Group operates in a global market with companies in more than 30 countries, employs more than 14,500 staff and generates annual revenue of DKK 14 billion. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries where we create life-changing differences through hearing health.Listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange as one of the 25 most traded shares in terms of free floated market capitalisation, also known as the C25 index, Demant is the parent company behind the commercial successes of such world-renowned brands as Oticon, Bernafon, Sonic, Audika, Oticon Medical, MAICO, Interacoustics, Amplivox, Grason-Stadler, MedRx and Sennheiser Communications. William Demant Invest A/S, a company wholly owned by William Demant Foundation, holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, providing stability and strength for the long haul.

    http://www.demant.com
    1904
    18,120
    $1B-$10B
