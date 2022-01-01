Diretório de Empresas
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Salários

O salário da Delta Electronics varia de $16,027 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais baixa a $153,000 para Vendas na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Delta Electronics. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $45.8K

Engenheiro de Redes

Engenheiro de Hardware
Median $49.5K
Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $36K

Engenheiro Elétrico
Median $49.6K
Cientista de Dados
Median $41.8K
Designer de Produto
Median $62.2K
Recursos Humanos
$90.5K
Operações de Marketing
$35.3K
Gerente de Produto
$16K
Gerente de Programa
$52.7K
Gerente de Projeto
$51.5K
Vendas
$153K
Engenheiro de Vendas
$149K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$63.1K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Delta Electronics é Vendas at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $153,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Delta Electronics é $50,577.

