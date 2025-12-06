A remuneração de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $138K por year para L5 a $198K por year para L9. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $165K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
TPM I
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
Nenhum salário encontrado
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
