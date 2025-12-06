A remuneração de Vendas in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $106K por year para L5 a $258K por year para L9. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $72K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L5
$69.8K
$67.8K
$0
$2K
L6
$150K
$142K
$5K
$3.2K
L7
$158K
$145K
$7.2K
$5.8K
L8
$252K
$177K
$10K
$64.7K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.