Dell Technologies
  • Salários
  • Gerente de Projeto

  • Todos os Salários de Gerente de Projeto

Dell Technologies Gerente de Projeto Salários

A remuneração de Gerente de Projeto in Taiwan na Dell Technologies varia de NT$1.28M por year para L6 a NT$2.41M por year para L7. O pacote de remuneração in Taiwan mediano por year totaliza NT$1.18M. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$41.7K
$40.7K
$0
$953
L7
$78.7K
$76.2K
$0
$2.5K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ver 3 Mais Níveis
Últimos Salários Enviados
Cronograma de Aquisição

33.3%

ANO 1

33.3%

ANO 2

33.3%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Projeto na Dell Technologies in Taiwan é uma remuneração total anual de NT$3,324,374. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Dell Technologies para a função de Gerente de Projeto in Taiwan é NT$1,197,973.

Outros Recursos

