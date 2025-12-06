A remuneração de Gerente de Programa in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $182K por year para L6 a $242K por year para L10. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $161K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$182K
$166K
$0
$15.8K
L7
$137K
$120K
$6.7K
$10.4K
L8
$146K
$129K
$5K
$12K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
