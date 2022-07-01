Diretório de Empresas
Conti Enterprises
Principais Insights
    Conti Enterprises is a fourth generation, privately owned construction leader specializing in infrastructure projects. Built on a foundation of honesty and integrity, our company has grown and evolved with each generation to where we are today: a highly respected civil contractor for clients nationwide.Conti Enterprises Inc. is. is a member of The Conti Group, a privately held group of companies spanning the construction, engineering, renewable energy, real estate, technology and biotech markets whose mission is to create positive impact and great value for customers, partners, employees, and society.

    1906
    Ano de Fundação
    150
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
