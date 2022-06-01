Constellation Software Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Constellation Software varia de $47,076 em remuneração total por ano para Analista de Negócios na faixa mais baixa a $142,509 para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Constellation Software. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Gerente de Produto
Median $97.1K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $65K
Analista de Negócios
$47.1K

Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Operações de Marketing
$58.8K
Designer de Produto
$54.9K
Gerente de Programa
$143K
Vendas
$99.5K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$99.8K
Capitalista de Risco
$80.6K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Constellation Software é Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $142,509. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Constellation Software é $82,626.

