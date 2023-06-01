Diretório de Empresas
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Salários

O salário da Clarity Software Solutions varia de $63,700 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais baixa a $140,700 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Clarity Software Solutions. Última atualização: 9/4/2025

$160K

Gerente de Programa
$63.7K
Engenheiro de Software
$141K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Clarity Software Solutions é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $140,700. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Clarity Software Solutions é $137,200.

