Choco
Choco Salários

O salário da Choco varia de $40,651 em remuneração total por ano para Vendas na faixa mais baixa a $158,621 para Cientista de Dados na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Choco. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $110K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$88.4K
Cientista de Dados
$159K

Gerente de Produto
Median $92.8K
Recrutador
$95.5K
Vendas
$40.7K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$108K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Choco é Cientista de Dados at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $158,621. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Choco é $95,545.

