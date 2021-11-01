Diretório de Empresas
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salários

O salário da Chipotle Mexican Grill varia de $30,150 em remuneração total por ano para Redator Técnico na faixa mais baixa a $156,000 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chipotle Mexican Grill. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $140K
Atendimento ao Cliente
Median $38K
Gerente de Produto
Median $156K

Analista Financeiro
$74.6K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$147K
Operações de Marketing
$127K
Gerente de Programa
$60.3K
Gerente de Projeto
$59.7K
Vendas
$129K
Redator Técnico
$30.2K
Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chipotle Mexican Grill é Gerente de Produto com uma remuneração total anual de $156,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chipotle Mexican Grill é $100,808.

