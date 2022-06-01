Diretório de Empresas
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Salários

O salário da Chili Piper varia de $70,350 em remuneração total por ano para Recrutador na faixa mais baixa a $136,953 para Sucesso do Cliente na faixa mais alta.

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $120K
Sucesso do Cliente
$137K
Operações de Pessoas
$83.6K

Designer de Produto
$103K
Recrutador
$70.4K
Pesquisador de UX
$114K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chili Piper é Sucesso do Cliente at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $136,953. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chili Piper é $108,663.

