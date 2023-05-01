Diretório de Empresas
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Salários

O salário da Children's Hospital Los Angeles varia de $80,595 em remuneração total por ano para Analista Financeiro na faixa mais baixa a $161,700 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Cientista de Dados
$141K
Analista Financeiro
$80.6K
Engenheiro de Software
$162K

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Children's Hospital Los Angeles é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $161,700. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Children's Hospital Los Angeles é $140,700.

