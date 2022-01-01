Diretório de Empresas
Chick-fil-A
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Chick-fil-A Salários

O salário da Chick-fil-A varia de $31,200 em remuneração total por ano para Vendas na faixa mais baixa a $227,562 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chick-fil-A. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Dados

Cientista de Dados
9 $167K
10 $207K
Atendimento ao Cliente
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Vendas
Median $31.2K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
Median $225K
Operações de Negócio
$184K
Analista de Negócios
Median $104K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$79.7K
Analista de Dados
$101K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$184K
Designer de Produto
$70.4K
Gerente de Produto
$177K
Gerente de Programa
$186K
Gerente de Projeto
Median $150K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chick-fil-A é Engenheiro de Software at the 10 level com uma remuneração total anual de $227,562. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chick-fil-A é $151,996.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Chick-fil-A

Empresas Relacionadas

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos