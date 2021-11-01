Diretório de Empresas
Chicago Trading
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Chicago Trading Salários

O salário da Chicago Trading varia de $90,450 em remuneração total por ano para Recrutador na faixa mais baixa a $270,000 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chicago Trading. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $270K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Cientista de Dados
Median $233K
Analista Financeiro
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$221K
Recrutador
$90.5K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chicago Trading é Engenheiro de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $270,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chicago Trading é $231,150.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Chicago Trading

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos