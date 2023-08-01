Diretório de Empresas
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Chevron Phillips Chemical Salários

O salário da Chevron Phillips Chemical varia de $85,706 em remuneração total por ano para Analista de Negócios na faixa mais baixa a $243,775 para Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chevron Phillips Chemical. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $100K
Contador
$92.5K
Analista de Negócios
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Engenheiro Químico
$93.5K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$244K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chevron Phillips Chemical é Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $243,775. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chevron Phillips Chemical é $93,530.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Chevron Phillips Chemical

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos