Chetu Salários

O salário da Chetu varia de $1,191 em remuneração total por ano para Cientista de Dados na faixa mais baixa a $149,250 para Gerente de Projeto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chetu. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Cientista de Dados
$1.2K
Gerente de Projeto
$149K
Engenheiro de Software
$3.4K

Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$146K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$30.2K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Chetu é Gerente de Projeto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $149,250. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Chetu é $30,150.

