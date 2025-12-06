A remuneração de Arquiteto de Soluções in Canada na CGI totaliza CA$141K por year para Solution Architect. O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano por year totaliza CA$142K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CGI. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
