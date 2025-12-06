Diretório de Empresas
A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Canada na CGI varia de CA$75.2K por year para Associate Software Engineer a CA$125K por year para Lead Analyst. O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano por year totaliza CA$82.6K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CGI. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nível Iniciante)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Últimos Salários Enviados
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na CGI?

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na CGI in Canada é uma remuneração total anual de CA$124,640. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na CGI para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Canada é CA$82,553.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.