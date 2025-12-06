Diretório de Empresas
CGI
CGI Gerente de Projeto Salários

A remuneração de Gerente de Projeto in Canada na CGI varia de CA$93.6K por year para Project Manager a CA$113K por year para Senior Project Manager. O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano por year totaliza CA$98.7K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CGI. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Quais são os níveis de carreira na CGI?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Projeto na CGI in Canada é uma remuneração total anual de CA$128,107. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na CGI para a função de Gerente de Projeto in Canada é CA$96,226.

