A remuneração de Gerente de Projeto in Canada na CGI varia de CA$93.6K por year para Project Manager a CA$113K por year para Senior Project Manager. O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano por year totaliza CA$98.7K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CGI. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
