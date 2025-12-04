Diretório de Empresas
CEVA
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Hardware

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Hardware

CEVA Engenheiro de Hardware Salários

O pacote de remuneração in Israel mediano de Engenheiro de Hardware na CEVA totaliza ₪581K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CEVA. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total por ano
$173K
Nível
L3
Salário base
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bônus
$21.3K
Anos na empresa
1 Ano
Anos de exp
6 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na CEVA?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Engenheiro ASIC

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Hardware na CEVA in Israel é uma remuneração total anual de ₪793,240. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na CEVA para a função de Engenheiro de Hardware in Israel é ₪579,400.

Outros Recursos

