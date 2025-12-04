Diretório de Empresas
O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Certify totaliza CA$135K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Certify. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Certify
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total por ano
$97.7K
Nível
L4
Salário base
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
7 Anos
Anos de exp
11 Anos
Últimos Salários Enviados
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Certify in Canada é uma remuneração total anual de CA$163,347. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Certify para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Canada é CA$134,956.

