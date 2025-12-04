Diretório de Empresas
Certa
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

Certa Engenheiro de Software Salários

O pacote de remuneração in India mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Certa totaliza ₹2.83M por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Certa. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Certa
Frontend Software Engineer
Nagpur, MH, India
Total por ano
$32.1K
Nível
SDE 2
Salário base
$32.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
3 Anos
Anos de exp
4 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Certa?
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas
Salários de Estágio

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Engenheiro de Software ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Certa in India é uma remuneração total anual de ₹3,690,768. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Certa para a função de Engenheiro de Software in India é ₹3,484,183.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Certa

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/certa/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.