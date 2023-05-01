Diretório de Empresas
Certa
Certa Salários

A faixa salarial da Certa varia de $17,488 em remuneração total por ano para um Gerente de Engenharia de Software na extremidade inferior a $144,720 para um Gerente de Projeto na extremidade superior.

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $39.6K
Recursos Humanos
$19.4K
Gerente de Projeto
$145K

Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$17.5K
Perguntas Frequentes

