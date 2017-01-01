Diretório de Empresas
Cerini and Associates
    Cerini & Associates, LLP delivers comprehensive accounting solutions tailored to diverse sectors. We excel in providing specialized financial expertise to healthcare organizations, nonprofits, technology firms, special education providers, emerging startups, school districts, and construction companies. Our dedicated team combines industry-specific knowledge with personalized service to help clients navigate complex financial landscapes, ensure compliance, and achieve their strategic objectives. Partner with us to transform challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth and financial success.

    ceriniandassociates.com
    1993
    116
