Cerebras Systems
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

Cerebras Systems Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Cerebras Systems varia de $193K por year para L2 a $295K por year para L12. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $305K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Cerebras Systems. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L2
(Nível Iniciante)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Na Cerebras Systems, Concessões de ações/participação estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Cerebras Systems in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $525,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Cerebras Systems para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $285,000.

