A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Cerebras Systems varia de $193K por year para L2 a $295K por year para L12. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $305K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Cerebras Systems. Última atualização: 12/4/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L2
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Cerebras Systems, Concessões de ações/participação estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)
