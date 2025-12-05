Diretório de Empresas
CarDekho
CarDekho Gerente de Produto Salários

O pacote de remuneração in India mediano de Gerente de Produto na CarDekho totaliza ₹3.08M por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da CarDekho. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
CarDekho
Senior Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total por ano
$35K
Nível
L3
Salário base
$32K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$3K
Anos na empresa
2 Anos
Anos de exp
6 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na CarDekho?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Salários de Estágio

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Produto na CarDekho in India é uma remuneração total anual de ₹3,813,053. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na CarDekho para a função de Gerente de Produto in India é ₹3,077,515.

Outros Recursos

