Bybit Salários

O salário da Bybit varia de $29,850 em remuneração total por ano para Vendas na faixa mais baixa a $131,829 para Analista de Negócios na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bybit. Última atualização: 10/10/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $110K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Analista de Dados
Median $118K
Analista de Negócios
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$50.2K
Designer de Produto
$111K
Gerente de Produto
$67.9K
Vendas
$29.9K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

