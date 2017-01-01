Diretório de Empresas
Brown Plus
    Brown Plus is a premier advisory firm providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With 140+ professionals across five offices in Pennsylvania (Camp Hill, Lancaster, Hanover) and Maryland (Frederick, Westminster), we combine the resources of a national firm with the personalized service of a local business. Our mission—helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes—guides everything we do. We're committed to serving our clients, team members, and communities with excellence and building meaningful relationships that drive exceptional results.

    brownplus.com
    Site
    1990
    Ano de Fundação
    138
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

