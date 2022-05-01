Bright Health Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Bright Health varia de $127,160 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais baixa a $249,240 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bright Health. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Gerente de Produto
$249K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $127K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$216K

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Bright Health é Gerente de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $249,240. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Bright Health é $216,075.

Outros Recursos