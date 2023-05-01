Diretório de Empresas
Bowery Farming
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Bowery Farming que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Bowery Farming is a purpose-driven company that builds indoor farms outside of cities to grow flavorful produce free from pollutants using less finite resources like space and water. Their smart farms are powered by their proprietary farm operating system, BoweryOS, creating a simplified, agile food system focused on flavor, freshness, and safety. Bowery is the largest vertical farming company in the US, serving major e-commerce platforms and over 1,100 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. They have raised $472 million from leading investors and thought leaders in food.

    http://boweryfarming.com
    Site
    2015
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    # de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Bowery Farming

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Square
    • Snap
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos