Diretório de Empresas
Benchling
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

Benchling Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Benchling varia de $198K por year para L1 a $483K por year para L5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $315K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Benchling. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Software Engineer 1
L1(Nível Iniciante)
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
L2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
L3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
L4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Ver 2 Mais Níveis
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
Options

Na Benchling, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)



Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Engenheiro de Software ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Benchling in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $482,658. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Benchling para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $301,901.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Benchling

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Cohesity
  • Mapbox
  • LogDNA
  • Sourcegraph
  • mParticle
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchling/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.