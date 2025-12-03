Diretório de Empresas
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Engenheiro de Software Salários

O pacote de remuneração in Russia mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Bell Integrator totaliza RUB 2.91M por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Bell Integrator. Última atualização: 12/3/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Total por ano
$37.4K
Nível
L5
Salário base
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
4 Anos
Anos de exp
16 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Bell Integrator?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Frontend

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Bell Integrator in Russia é uma remuneração total anual de RUB 3,288,692. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Bell Integrator para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Russia é RUB 2,914,232.

Outros Recursos

