Backbase Salários

O salário da Backbase varia de $17,963 em remuneração total por ano para Designer de Produto na faixa mais baixa a $250,000 para Arquiteto de Soluções na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Backbase. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $88.7K

Engenheiro de Software Mobile

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Gerente de Produto
Median $85.5K
Arquiteto de Soluções
Median $250K

Analista de Negócios
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operações de Marketing
$117K
Designer de Produto
$18K
Gerente de Projeto
$115K
Recrutador
$59.9K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$99.7K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$91.2K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Backbase é Arquiteto de Soluções com uma remuneração total anual de $250,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Backbase é $91,237.

