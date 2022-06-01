Back Market Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Back Market varia de $52,740 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Projeto na faixa mais baixa a $108,455 para Pesquisador de UX na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Back Market. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $99.4K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$85.4K
Fundador
$99.5K

Designer de Produto
$86.7K
Gerente de Produto
$56.1K
Gerente de Projeto
$52.7K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$84.5K
Pesquisador de UX
$108K
A função com maior remuneração relatada na Back Market é Pesquisador de UX at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $108,455. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Back Market é $86,050.

