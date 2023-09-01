Diretório de Empresas
Bacardi
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Bacardi Salários

O salário da Bacardi varia de $17,645 em remuneração total por ano para Analista de Negócios na faixa mais baixa a $120,600 para Gerente de Projeto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bacardi. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analista de Negócios
$17.6K
Marketing
$69.4K
Gerente de Projeto
$121K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Bacardi é Gerente de Projeto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $120,600. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Bacardi é $69,418.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Bacardi

Empresas Relacionadas

  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos