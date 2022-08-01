Diretório de Empresas
AXS
    Sobre

    AXS connects fans with the artists and teams they love. Each year we sell millions of tickets to thousands of incredible events – from concerts and festivals to sports and theater – at some of the most iconic venues in the world. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve consistently pushed the industry forward and improved experiences for fans, making it easier than ever to discover events, find the perfect seats, and enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, and we continue to lead the evolution of our industry today.

    http://www.axs.com/careers
    Site
    2010
    Ano de Fundação
    70
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

