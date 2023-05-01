Diretório de Empresas
Aware Recovery Care
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Aware Recovery Care que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Aware Recovery Care provides innovative addiction services that transform homes into treatment centers, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. Their evidence-based approaches bring collaborative care with lived experience to the home, helping clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community. They received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners and operate in ten states, with plans for further expansion. They were certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

    awarerecoverycare.com
    Site
    2011
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    # de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Aware Recovery Care

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • SoFi
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos