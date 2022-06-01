American Bureau of Shipping Salários

Diretório de Empresas
A faixa salarial da American Bureau of Shipping varia de $55,984 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $146,265 para um Gerente de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e ex-funcionários da American Bureau of Shipping. Última atualização: 8/12/2025

$160K

Engenheiro Mecânico
$126K
Gerente de Produto
$139K
Engenheiro de Software
$56K

Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$146K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$82.4K
Perguntas Frequentes

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na American Bureau of Shipping é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $146,265. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na American Bureau of Shipping é $125,625.

Outros Recursos