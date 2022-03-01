Diretório de Empresas
ADNOC
ADNOC Salários

A faixa salarial da ADNOC varia de $70,446 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $196,943 para um Engenheiro Geológico na extremidade superior. Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e ex-funcionários da ADNOC. Última atualização: 8/12/2025

$160K

Engenheiro Geológico
$197K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$130K
Gerente de Projeto
$163K

Engenheiro de Software
$70.4K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$108K
Perguntas Frequentes

The highest paying role reported at ADNOC is Engenheiro Geológico at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC is $130,029.

