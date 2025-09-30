Diretório de Empresas
ABB
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

  • Sweden

ABB Engenheiro de Software Salários em Sweden

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Sweden na ABB totaliza SEK 502K por year para Associate Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in Sweden mediano por year totaliza SEK 502K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da ABB. Última atualização: 9/30/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nível Iniciante)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Ver 1 Mais Níveis
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis

SEK 1.55M

Seja Bem Pago, Não Enganado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e regularmente conseguimos aumentos de SEK 292K+ (às vezes SEK 2.92M+). Negocie seu salário ou seu currículo revisado pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que fazem isso diariamente.

Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas
Salários de Estágio

Contribuir
Quais são os níveis de carreira na ABB?

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Engenheiro de Software ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Engenheiro de Redes

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na ABB in Sweden é uma remuneração total anual de SEK 699,624. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na ABB para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Sweden é SEK 501,808.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para ABB

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Siemens
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Richemont
  • Schneider Electric
  • DXC Technology
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos