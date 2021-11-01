Diretório de Empresas
Societe Generale
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa

Societe Generale Salários

A faixa salarial da Societe Generale varia de $19,083 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $197,040 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Societe Generale. Última atualização: 7/30/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e, regularmente, conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (por vezes $300K+).Obtenha o seu salário negociado ou a sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Engenheiro de Software
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Cientista de Dados
Median $50K
Gestor de Produto
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Analista de Negócios
Median $20.7K
Designer de Produto
Median $56.6K
Gestor de Projeto
Median $82.4K
Analista de Dados
$62.9K
Analista Financeiro
$28.6K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$149K
Banqueiro de Investimento
$138K
Jurídico
$189K
Consultor de Gestão
$56.4K
Gestor de Programa
$69.5K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$76.4K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$197K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$121K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$69.3K
Escritor Técnico
$40.3K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

El rol més ben pagat informat a Societe Generale és Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $197,040. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Societe Generale és de $56,488.

Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

    Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Societe Generale

Empresas Relacionadas

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos