Diretório de Empresas
Packable
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Packable que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    Website
    2011
    Ano de Fundação
    300
    Número de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Packable

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos