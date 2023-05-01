LoanStreet is an online platform that simplifies the process of sharing, managing, and analyzing loans for credit unions, banks, and direct lenders. Founded in 2013, the company aims to create a more efficient and transparent way to connect lenders and investors and administer their loans. Today, hundreds of financial institutions rely on LoanStreet's automated platform to access a nationwide network of lenders and investors, track their loan portfolio's performance, and grow and diversify their balance sheet.