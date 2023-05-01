Diretório de Empresas
LoanStreet
    LoanStreet is an online platform that simplifies the process of sharing, managing, and analyzing loans for credit unions, banks, and direct lenders. Founded in 2013, the company aims to create a more efficient and transparent way to connect lenders and investors and administer their loans. Today, hundreds of financial institutions rely on LoanStreet's automated platform to access a nationwide network of lenders and investors, track their loan portfolio's performance, and grow and diversify their balance sheet.

    http://www.loan-street.com
    Website
    2013
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

